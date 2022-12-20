Show You Care
Iowa City Police go shopping with kids in ‘Holidays with Heroes’ event

Holidays with Heroes(Photo by Iowa City Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police hosted a successful event on Monday aimed at helping those in need.

The “Holiday with Heroes” event is a program where officers in the Iowa City Police Department volunteer to take local children shopping. The children were accompanied by officers in uniform and were then taken shopping for necessities and gifts for themselves and family members.

Families are referred to the department by local service agencies. This year the department gave a special emphasis on reaching immigrant and refugee populations within the community.

Holidays with Heroes(Photo by Iowa City Police Department)
The event was funded by a generous donation from the Iowa City Masonic Lodge #4.

Holidays with Heroes(Photo by Iowa City Police Department)
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

