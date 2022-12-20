Former Iowa verbal commit Kadyn Proctor flips, commits to Alabama

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the best high school recruits to ever come out of Iowa is heading to the University of Alabama.

The Southeast Polk senior announced Tuesday he’d play football in Tuscaloosa.

On June 30th, Proctor made a verbal commitment on Twitter to Iowa, but after a visit to Alabama over the weekend, he changed to the Crimson Tide.

Proctor, a 5-star recruit according to ESPN and 247Sports, won two state titles with the Rams.

Home away from home. Roll Tide 🙏🏾💕🐘 pic.twitter.com/hE9I9dnFxo — Kadyn Proctor (@KadynProctor1) December 20, 2022

