Eastern Iowans stocking up ahead of winter storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With 7 weather alerts in effect for our area and Christmas in less than a week, plenty of people are preparing for the incoming chaos.

Kellie Lauderdale, owner of ‘Do It Best Hardware’ in Cedar Rapids has had her eye on the forecast for days now.

“My daughter and her husband bought their first home, so they wanted to stay at home up in St. Paul, Minnesota for their first Christmas,” said Lauderdale. “We’ll find out Friday morning if we can come or not.”

She’s watching the weather not just to see if she can travel, but so she knows what’s ahead for her store.

“We are so weather-based that if we don’t have snow, if we don’t have weather, it’s pretty quiet in here. It’ll double our sales overnight. I mean, just having weather brings people in,” said Lauderdale.

On Monday, she told TV9, “Not a lot of people are coming in that know about the storm.” However, she added, “I have a feeling tomorrow it’s gonna hit people, and people are going to be in for it,” she added.

It’s been a different story for Brothers Market in Williamsburg. Micah Ellsworth, weekend manager, said, “The last few days we have been really busy, really steady.”

Michael Jepson was one of those shopping at Brothers on Monday night. “Bread, milk, pop, frozen pizzas—life’s essentials” were in his cart.

“We’re just going to see if we get our Christmas started on time,” said Jepson.

