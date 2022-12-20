Dubuque police working to identify theft suspect

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators are asking for help identifying a suspect in a theft in Dubuque.

Police said the incident happened on Dec. 4, but did not say where.

They’re asking that anyone who can identify the person, or has any information regarding the theft, contact Dubuque Police (563) 589-4410, or submit tips at www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.

