Dubuque City Council passes Five Flags proposal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Dubuque is moving forward with a scaled-back plan to renovate the Five Flags Center after a unanimous city council vote on Monday.

In April, the city estimated the project would cost nearly $90 million. After revising the plan, the city is looking at spending roughly $24 million.

The new plan would use money from the Urban Renewal Fund. Council Members who spoke on the matter say they’re excited to see these renovations take place.

Officials say this plan will not raise property taxes.

