DNR confident contaminated water didn’t enter Iowa River, according to email

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is confident contaminated stormwater from an explosion at C6-Zero’s Marengo plant didn’t get into the Iowa River, according to an email shared with TV9.

According to the DNR, the Iowa River is a significant drinking water source for Iowa City and other nearby municipalities. The state agency said stormwater with a “dark and oily in color and texture” were going into or towards the Iowa River on Friday.

In an emergency order stopping C6-Zero from operating in Iowa, DNR said stormwater sample analysis taken around the facility shows evidence of the discharge of pollutants resulting in contamination in excess of statewide water quality standards. Those chemicals were released after an explosion earlier in December injured 15 inside a plant operated by C6-Zero, which said it can turn asphalt roof shingles into oil, fiberglass, and sand.

According to google maps, the plant and Iowa River are about 1.25 miles away from each other.

Jonathan Durst, who is a water superintendent for the city of Iowa City, said DNR officials believe the contaminated wastewater was kept in the ditches in between the plant and the Iowa River. He said he received photos from a DNR supervisor Friday afternoon showing the stormwater stuck in a basin.

David Cwiertny, who is a Civil and Environmental Engineering professor and studies water and wastewater treatment at the University of Iowa, said officials would have a difficult time detecting pollutants in the water if the contaminated runoff made it into the river.

“You may not have the right methods to measure it,” he said. “You may not know how best to remove it, so you have to know what you’re working with so you can, one, figure out what’s there and, two, figure out if any existing treatment could work.”

C6-Zero is continuing to clean up the plant, which DNR officials required in an emergency order issued on Friday. According to the order, large areas of contaminated soil are also threatening Iowa’s groundwater.

