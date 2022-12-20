Show You Care
City staff building outdoor ice rinks at Cedar Rapids parks

The City of Cedar Rapids is getting ready to build outdoor ice rinks.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There will soon be an outdoor winter activity for people to enjoy in Cedar Rapids.

City staff say they’re making outdoor ice rinks at two city parks.

Hughes Park on Wilson Avenue, and the Noelridge tennis courts, will be covered in ice for the season.

Crews are working to cover the ground with water, and the chilly temperatures expected this week will do the rest.

City staff said they’ll post more details on the Cedar Rapids government Facebook page.

