Cedar Rapids Jewish community to hold Menorah lighting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jewish community in Cedar Rapids will come together Tuesday for a public menorah lighting.

The group Chabad of Northeast Iowa is hosting the event. It will include the lighting of three candles for the third night of Hanukkah.

The lightning is happening outside in front of Ginsberg Jewelers, in the 4600 block of First Avenue Southeast.

It starts at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.