Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Cedar Rapids Jewish community to hold Menorah lighting

The Jewish community in Cedar Rapids will come together for a public menorah lighting.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Jewish community in Cedar Rapids will come together Tuesday for a public menorah lighting.

The group Chabad of Northeast Iowa is hosting the event. It will include the lighting of three candles for the third night of Hanukkah.

The lightning is happening outside in front of Ginsberg Jewelers, in the 4600 block of First Avenue Southeast.

It starts at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm watch conditions
Significant winter storm to bring blowing snow and dangerous cold
A large storm system is on the way this week.
Significant storm system expected mid to late week
Reserve unit sendoff.
Army Reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas
On Monday, Xavier High School joined many other Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of...
Xavier joins other Catholic Schools in favor of IHSAA football proposal
Light pillars appear in the sky above downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Light pillars dazzle viewers in eastern Iowa over the weekend

Latest News

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds calls for end to Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
Cedar Rapids Jewish community to hold Menorah lighting
Cedar Rapids Jewish community to hold Menorah lighting
Twenty-five Republican governors are calling on President Joe Biden to end the federal public...
Gov. Reynolds among 25 others calling on end to COVID-19 emergency
Cedar Rapids city staff are making outdoor ice rinks for people to enjoy at two city parks.
City staff building outdoor ice rinks at Cedar Rapids parks