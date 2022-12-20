Show You Care
Cedar Rapids boy goes viral after surprise tickets to Vikings game

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Minnesota Vikings fan has gone viral after being surprised with tickets to Saturday’s historic game.

Nate Galvin surprised his son Teegan with a jersey and tickets outside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Teegan was told they had some extra time to walk around the stadium and maybe see some players if he was lucky. After reaching the stadium, Nate revealed the real reason they were there, all while capturing it on video.

And what a game Teegan saw. The Vikings trailed 33-0 at halftime before making the largest comeback in NFL history. They beat the Colts 39-36 in overtime.

You can watch the viral video below:

