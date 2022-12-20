Accumulating snow, strong winds still on track to hit Wednesday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Accumulating snow and very strong winds are still on track to arrive late Wednesday afternoon, and will last through Friday.

While snow amounts are a natural focus with winter storms, in this case, the very strong wind and extreme cold will carry tremendous impacts.

“With all that arctic air around, we are expecting plummeting temperatures going into Wednesday,” KCRG-TV9 Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara said. “A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the entire TV9 viewing area. The entire state is involved in this as well.”

Plan to limit travel both Thursday and Friday as blizzard conditions are likely both days. (KCRG)

Even moderate snowfall amounts with wind gusts of 50+ mph will result in dangerous or even impossible travel conditions. Plan to limit travel both Thursday and Friday, as blizzard conditions are likely both days. Those who become stranded while trying to travel will be dealing with wind chills as low as -30 to -40.

With that arctic blast, the Midwest is expected to have its coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years. But the cold will be more widespread than just the Midwest. Forecasters are expecting more than 80 percent of the country to experience below freezing temperatures, including areas as far south as Texas and Florida.

How much snow to expect

Storms with this track generally bring significant snow to eastern Iowa. Based on that and consistency in the storm track thus far, we are calling for a 4-8″ accumulation of snow from Wednesday Night through Friday. It is important not to focus on totals alone with this system, as blowing snow and blizzard conditions will be the most impactful part of the storm.

Accumulating snow and very strong winds are still on track to arrive late Wednesday afternoon, and will last through Friday. (KCRG)

What you should do now

If you have travel plans from late Wednesday through Thursday, you should be thinking of alternate scenarios, as travel Thursday and Friday looks difficult and dangerous at times. Have a winter weather kit in your car if you must be on the roads, as it is possible you could be stranded for some time in the worst of the storm.

You should consider checking on the usual things that you might do before the first bigger winter storm of the season. Try and start your snow blower to make sure it’s in good working order, and check on the durability of your shovels. Look at driveway salt supplies and determine if it’s time to replenish.

With the expected cold air, especially from Thursday onward when wind chills will stay below zero for days, make sure that you have proper winter clothing to keep yourself safe from frostbite. Hat, gloves, scarves, and heavy coats will all be needed during this time.

If you don’t have one ready, consider getting together a winter survival kit for your vehicle, which could include:

First Aid Kit

Jumper cables

Emergency flares

Bottled water and snacks

Flashlight

Sand or cat litter for traction

Blankets to keep warm

Cell phone charger

