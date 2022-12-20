Show You Care
5th adult charged following incident at Dubuque High School

Blake Lee Adams
Blake Lee Adams(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another adult has been arrested for their involvement in an incident at Dubuque Hempstead High School that occurred on December 13th.

Blake Lee Adams was arrested after willingly joining in part of an unlawful assembly on school grounds. The group illegally entered the school and searched for and made violent threats to a student inside.

After being kicked out, the group continued to cause a disturbance and began walking around the school in an attempt to gain access a second time.

Adams was arrested for Unlawful Assembly.

Other adults arrested in the incident include Ezekial Lewis-Grayson, Vivian Grayson, and Isaiah Turner, who were all charged with Burglary in the 2nd Degree (Ezekial has been listed because he is being charged as an adult). Monica Grayson was charged with Aiding and abetting 2nd-degree burglary.

