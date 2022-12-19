Xavier joins other Catholic Schools in favor of IHSAA football proposal

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, Xavier High School joined many other Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of Dubuque, in voting in favor of an Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) proposal that would change how football games are scheduled.

The proposal would take into account socio-economic factors. It would factor in how many students are enrolled as well as how many kids are getting free or reduced lunches. Schools would then play others in similar classification statuses.

Xavier says the movement must be extended beyond football.

