Volunteers needed to pack 80,000 bags of food at ‘Pack the Dome’ event

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The upcoming “Pack the Dome” event is looking for approximately 2,500 volunteers to pack 80,000 bags of food for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in support of its “Backpack Program.”

The “Backpack Program” serves students across northeast Iowa assembled bags of nutritious, kid-friendly meals and snacks that can fit in their school bags. It serves approximately 4,100 students in 159 different schools.

“I’m so excited to be a small part of helping to make this event come to life again,” said Kristina Kofoot, Community Engagement program coordinator at UNI. “It’s incredible to watch so many individuals and organizations come together to make a difference for youth facing food insecurity in the Cedar Valley and surrounding communities.”

The “Pack the Dome” event takes place on January 16th, 2023. Volunteers can reserve their spots across morning and afternoon time slots through the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley’s website, www.vccv.org. Individuals as young as six-years-old may participate.

