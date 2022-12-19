Two groups help feed people this holiday season.

Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) -Two groups in Dubuque kept up a decades long tradition today of helping those in need around the holidays.

The Dubuque Area Labor Harvest and United Labor Participation Committee held their annual Christmas dinner giveaway.

People walked or drove up to get a meal to-go, and children could also get a toy as a present.

Volunteers also **delivered 600 meals to people out in the community.

Organizers say they’ve seen an increase in demand over the past couple years... including over the summer, when they gave out three hundred meals every couple weeks.

Judy Kelly a Board Member of Dubuque Area Labor Harvest said “It just makes you appreciate what you have and that you’re not in those situations and it makes you feel good that you’re able to help somebody so that they’re not going hungry.”

The next free meal giveaway will be January 14th.

Home-delivered meals are available by calling 563-583-1779 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

Dinners were offered from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the labor harvest building at 423 W. Locust St. Dubuque, Iowa.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.