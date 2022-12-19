Show You Care
Two dead, one injured in Des Moines shooting

Two people are dead and a third person was injured in a shooting in Des Moines Monday morning.
Two people are dead and a third person was injured in a shooting in Des Moines Monday morning.
By WOI
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Two people died, and a third person was injured in a shooting in Des Moines Monday morning.

WOI reports police responded at about 3 a.m. to a neighborhood southeast of Merle Hay Mall and found two bodies with gunshot wounds.

The third person was found near a park less than a block away. That person was taken to the hospital where they are being treated.

Police haven’t released a lot of details, but say there’s no indication of an ongoing threat.

