Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Travel Impacts Ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As we move into the days before Christmas lots of last-minute shopping and of course travel takes place. This year you will want to get that done before a major storm moves in for the middle and late part of the week. Tonight some light snow is possible. While amounts are light with this system slick roads are a possibility. Look for heavier snow and high wind to develop Wednesday night through Friday. This will result in blizzard conditions making travel nearly if not impossible at times. Bitter cold air is also a part of this system so be ready to dress appropriately. Stay up to date with the latest conditions as we move through the week.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large storm system is on the way this week.
Significant storm system expected mid to late week
David Zahn.
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
Winter storm watch conditions
Significant winter storm to bring blowing snow and dangerous cold
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say

Latest News

kcrg wx
Light wintry mix tonight, major snowstorm on the way for Thursday and Friday
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, December 19th, 2022
Snow showers are possible on Monday, producing light accumulations.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, December 18
Light pillars appear in the sky above downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Light pillars dazzle viewers in eastern Iowa over the weekend