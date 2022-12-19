Travel Impacts Ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As we move into the days before Christmas lots of last-minute shopping and of course travel takes place. This year you will want to get that done before a major storm moves in for the middle and late part of the week. Tonight some light snow is possible. While amounts are light with this system slick roads are a possibility. Look for heavier snow and high wind to develop Wednesday night through Friday. This will result in blizzard conditions making travel nearly if not impossible at times. Bitter cold air is also a part of this system so be ready to dress appropriately. Stay up to date with the latest conditions as we move through the week.

