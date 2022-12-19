Small system tonight, major snowstorm on the way for Thursday and Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a quiet start to the day as clouds slowly increase this morning. Plan on highs into the 20s. By tonight, a chance of snow and freezing drizzle is out there. While we don’t expect much of either to accumulate, it doesn’t take much to cause an issue and slick road conditions will be something we’ll be watching for. Tomorrow and Wednesday, plan on mainly quiet conditions. Wednesday night through Friday night, a major winter storm is likely, resulting in blizzard conditions alongside bitter cold. Look for watches and warnings to be issued for this system as the week goes on. You are encouraged to get holiday shopping and other preps done now before this thing hits later this week. If traveling during this time, have a winter survival kit in your vehicle.

