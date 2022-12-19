Show You Care Spotlight: Harmony School of Music

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids program is working to remove barriers for children to participate in music programs.

The Harmony School of Music launched in 2017, and serves primarily third- through sixth-grade students in the Cedar Rapids area.

Jessica Altfillisch is the director at the Harmony School of Music, which practices at Coe College. The after-school program is completely free for students, removing what can be an expensive cost to purchase a string instrument and sheet music. It’s modeled as part of El Sistema, a global movement working to effect social change through music for children. It’s the first of its kind in Iowa.

“So the idea is breaking down all of the social barriers that students often face when looking at participating in music,” Altfillisch said.

Several dozen students got to show off their hard work this past week at their Winter Celebration Concert.

“We call it a winter celebration because it’s it’s a celebration of all of the work the kids have done, but it is also their chance to give their music back to the community that is supporting them,” Altfillisch said.

Altfillisch and her team aren’t just building an orchestra. They’re also building up a community, by teaching the importance of teamwork to their students.

“We teach music lessons, but a huge part of our curriculum or our philosophy is that we all take care of each other,” Altfillisch said. “We encourage our students to always help each other in class. If you know a note and your neighbor doesn’t know a note, then it’s your job to help them learn it.”

You can find out more information on how to support the program here, and information on how to apply to enroll here.

