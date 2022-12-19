Show You Care
Sex offender sentenced to prison for failing to register for over a year after moving Iowa

Metz was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment and must serve a five-year term of supervised...

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who moved to Iowa from Texas was sentenced to federal prison after failing to comply with his requirement to register as a sex offender.

Information at the sentencing hearing showed that 61-year-old Robert Lee Metz moved to Cedar Falls in 2021 after previously living in Austin, Texas. Metz was required to register as a sex offender after two previous convictions in 1993 and 2012. Between April 2021 and May 2022, which was when he was indicted by a grand jury, Metz never registered as a sex offender living in Iowa.

Metz was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment and must serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

