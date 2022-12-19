Show You Care
Semi-truck fire disrupts travel on Interstate 80 in Iowa County

Firefighters battle a fire in the trailer of a semi along Interstate 80 near Oxford on Sunday,...
Firefighters battle a fire in the trailer of a semi along Interstate 80 near Oxford on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.(Courtesy: Williamsburg Fire Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire to a semi-truck in Iowa County delayed drivers on eastbound Interstate 80 on Sunday evening, according to officials.

At around 6:35 p.m., the Williamsburg Fire Department and several other agencies were sent to the report of a fire to the semi near mile marker 230, close to the exit for Oxford on eastbound Interstate 80. Firefighters arrive within minutes to discover the fire in the trailer of the truck. Efforts were made to keep the fire from spreading to the cab of the semi.

Firefighters remained on the scene for over an hour to extinguish the flames and clear the scene. Both lanes of travel are open, but the right shoulder still has some of the truck left behind.

The Tiffin Fire Department, Amana Fire Department, Iowa State Patrol, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, Williamsburg Police Department, and Iowa Department of Transportation assisted in the emergency response.

