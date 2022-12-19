Round of light snow possible Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds will increase tonight ahead of a disturbance that brings a round of light snow.

Temperatures drop quickly tonight before clouds arrive into the single digits or low 10s, with a push of warmer air with the system for Monday. Snowfall of a trace to 2 inches, with heaviest totals northwest, will be possible through Monday night. Slick roads can be expected, with the evening commute potentially affected by this activity.

A second, larger storm system moves in starting Wednesday through the end of the week, bringing the potential for accumulating snow, strong winds, and much colder air. The worst impacts will be felt on Thursday into Friday, with the majority of snowfall and the potential for blowing snow taking place. It’s a little too early to pin down this storm on total amounts, but expect disruption starting late Wednesday through Friday.

The storm also ushers in much colder air for the end of the week and the holiday weekend. Temperatures will barely get above zero during the day, with wind chills staying below zero for several days. Wind chills could be as low as -20 to -40 at night on Thursday and Friday night.

Drier weather appears probable for the Christmas holiday, with temperatures warming a bit into the following week.

