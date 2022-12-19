Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Police make second arrest deadly Des Moines crash

(WRDW/WAGT)
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A second person has been arrested in connection to a crash in Des Moines that resulted in the death of a 4-year-old child.

KCCI reports 47-year-old Keith Eric Jones, of Des Moines, faces charges of homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, homicide by vehicle - drag racing and serious injury by vehicle - reckless driving.

Police said Jones is connected to one of the two vehicles involved in a street race that led up to the three-vehicle crash in the 1700 block of Fleur Drive.

The crash resulted in the death of 4-year-old Marcos Faguada, according to law enforcement.

Robert Miller III, 35, was also arrested in connection to the crash. He faces charges including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, drag racing and excessive speed.

Police say Miller was driving at more than 100 mph just before the crash, in which his vehicle crossed over the median, entering the southbound lanes, colliding with two oncoming vehicles.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large storm system is on the way this week.
Significant storm system expected mid to late week
David Zahn.
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
Light pillars appear in the sky above downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Light pillars dazzle viewers in eastern Iowa over the weekend
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say

Latest News

An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years to the Midwest.
Arctic blast to bring coldest Christmas in 40 years to the Midwest
The mid-to-late week storm system is looking rather strong. It has the capability of producing...
Significant winter storm to bring blowing snow and dangerous cold
Twitter users say Elon Musk should step down as the head of the company. He asked users to...
Twitter poll respondents say Musk should step down
Wednesday night through Friday night, a major winter storm is likely, resulting in blizzard...
Dangerous winter conditions coming Thursday and Friday