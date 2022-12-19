Monticello Middle School cancels classes Monday due to freon leak

MONTICELLO, Iowa (KCRG) - Classes have been canceled on Monday for Monticello Middle School, grades 5-8, due to a refrigerant leak in the heating and cooling system.

The Superintendent for the Monticello Community School District confirmed the closure.

Shannon and Carpenter Elementary Schools and the High School will have classes as scheduled.

“The air at the middle school circulates under a different system than at the high school,” Superintendent Brian Jaeger said in a Facebook post. “So there is no chance of freon exposure at the high school.”

