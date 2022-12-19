Show You Care
Mercy Medical Center returns to universal masking amid increasing respiratory illnesses

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mercy Medical Center and MercyCare facilities in Cedar Rapids have temporarily reinstated universal masking as a precaution as cases of influenza, COVID-19, RSV and other respiratory illnesses have increased in the community.

Staff with Mercy said all visitors, patient families, volunteers and staff members will be required to wear masks at all times while in Mercy facilities starting Monday.

Staff said the temporary precaution is for the safety of hospitalized patients and the rest of the community. The policy is expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future as staff continue to monitor rates of infection.

