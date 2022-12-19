Show You Care
Marion Fire Department to host monthly safety presentations through 2023

Marion fire station #1.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Fire Department will host a monthly presentation on safety topics for older adults and families starting next year.

The program aims to reduce older adults’ vulnerability to fire and injury and connect them with available community resources that can help keep them safe.

The safety sessions will be held on the first Wednesday of each month from 12:00 pm -1:00 p.m. at Fire Station No.1, (100 Irish Drive). The 2023 schedule is as follows:

  • Jan. 4th - Current Schemes and Scams
  • Feb. 1st - Fall Prevention
  • March 1st - iPads, Audio Books and Library Services
  • April 5th - You & Your Medications
  • May 3rd - Gadgets for Better Living
  • June 7th - Elder Abuse: Types, Warning, Signs, and Reporting
  • July 5th - Identity Theft Prevention
  • Aug. 2nd - Medicare, Medicaid & Prescription Fraud Prevention
  • Sept. 6th - Emergency Preparedness
  • Oct. 4th - Fire Safety
  • Nov. 1st - Coping with the Holidays
  • Dec. 6th - Insurance & Investment Fraud Prevention

Many topics will be discussed in partnership with other organizations, such as the Marion Police Department, the Marion Public Library, and Linn County TRIAD.

For more information on the presentations, contact the Marion Fire Department at 319-377-8237.

