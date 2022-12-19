Kramer Sausage Company to close after 59 years in business

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kramer Sausage Company will be closing at the end of the year. The business in La Porte City lost it’s founder last month. Heinz Kramer was 88-years-old. For 59 years Kramer Sausage Company has been selling and processing meat.

The business is now winding down. They’ve stopped processing deer or making new product and are selling what’s left.

”We’ve all kind of aged out. I had longtime employees that were my age or older and they retired. I’ve reached that age now too and my mother would like some time off. Both my parents worked into their mid-80′s so it’s just the right time,” said Joest Kramer, Vice President at Kramer Sausage Company.

Joest has been running the business as of late. His father Heinz started it in 1964 after coming from Germany. It’s been a family endeavor, Heinz’s wife Heidi and their three sons have all taken part over the years.

Heinz stepped away at the age 84 but up until his death would still come in to greet customers, or call to see how things were going at the shop.

“It just hasn’t been the same here without my dad even though he wasn’t here all the time you know my brothers and I are up here and it’s just like, you know it’s too strange,” said Joest.

Kramer Sausage Company thrived despite obstacles over the years including a fire in 2003. News of the upcoming closure led to reminiscing on social media as customers shared their fond memories. It’s a feeling that’s mutual.

“I’ll miss my customers who became our friends and that’s been the toughest part, saying goodbye to people,” Joest said.

His wish is that customers will continue to support small businesses the way they’ve always supported Kramer Sausage Company.

“I’d like to see our customers and other people remember the little guys that are out there and find another place to go to,” said Joest.

