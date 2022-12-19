Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Kramer Sausage Company to close after 59 years in business

Kramer Sausage Company will close at the end of the year after 59 years in business.
Kramer Sausage Company will close at the end of the year after 59 years in business.(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kramer Sausage Company will be closing at the end of the year. The business in La Porte City lost it’s founder last month. Heinz Kramer was 88-years-old. For 59 years Kramer Sausage Company has been selling and processing meat.

The business is now winding down. They’ve stopped processing deer or making new product and are selling what’s left.

”We’ve all kind of aged out. I had longtime employees that were my age or older and they retired. I’ve reached that age now too and my mother would like some time off. Both my parents worked into their mid-80′s so it’s just the right time,” said Joest Kramer, Vice President at Kramer Sausage Company.

Joest has been running the business as of late. His father Heinz started it in 1964 after coming from Germany. It’s been a family endeavor, Heinz’s wife Heidi and their three sons have all taken part over the years.

Heinz stepped away at the age 84 but up until his death would still come in to greet customers, or call to see how things were going at the shop.

“It just hasn’t been the same here without my dad even though he wasn’t here all the time you know my brothers and I are up here and it’s just like, you know it’s too strange,” said Joest.

Kramer Sausage Company thrived despite obstacles over the years including a fire in 2003. News of the upcoming closure led to reminiscing on social media as customers shared their fond memories. It’s a feeling that’s mutual.

“I’ll miss my customers who became our friends and that’s been the toughest part, saying goodbye to people,” Joest said.

His wish is that customers will continue to support small businesses the way they’ve always supported Kramer Sausage Company.

“I’d like to see our customers and other people remember the little guys that are out there and find another place to go to,” said Joest.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large storm system is on the way this week.
Significant storm system expected mid to late week
David Zahn.
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
Winter storm watch conditions
Significant winter storm to bring blowing snow and dangerous cold
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say

Latest News

Des Moines drag race leaves 4-year-old dead
Des Moines Police arrest 2nd person for drag race that killed 4-year-old
Winter storm watch
Significant winter storm to bring blowing snow and dangerous cold
Cordarro Dashawn Pearson
Johnson County convict escapes on work release
On Monday, Xavier High School joined many other Catholic high schools in the Archdiocese of...
Xavier joins other Catholic Schools in favor of IHSAA football proposal