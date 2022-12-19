Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Iowa Raptors captain Jacob Johnson leads on the field and in the classroom

Iowa Raptors captain Jacob Johnson leads on the field and in the classroom
Iowa Raptors captain Jacob Johnson leads on the field and in the classroom
By Jack Lido
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jacob Johnson gets to do what he loves.

“It’s really cool to see kids get excited about science,” Johnson said. “Those ah-ha moments that they get, I really enjoy those.”

He’s a teacher at Washington High School and somewhat of a teacher on the indoor soccer field. He’s a captain of the Iowa Raptors.

“It’s a really good group,” Johnson said on the team. “I’m just fortunate that I get a chance to play with these guys more than anything else.”

He was a standout as a Warrior and at Coe College.

He coached the Washington girls team for several years before taking a year off die to an illness in the family.

“My basement became my classroom which was maddening.”

He’s finally back in the classroom and this spring he’ll be back on the sidelines coaching the Xavier girls team.

He said in the classroom it’s all about the “small things.”

“Kids turning around their attitude or kids realizing that they have the potential to do something,” Johnson said. “And the confidence to really push themselves to go forward.”

From biology to the beautiful game Johnson celebrates all the goals.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Zahn.
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
Closed sign
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
Marengo
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated

Latest News

Iowa State's Emily Ryan (11) shoots as Villanova's Kaitlyn Orihel (4) defends during the second...
No. 14 Iowa St women use balance to defeat No. 25 Villanova
No. 12 Iowa used a big advantage at the foul line to defeat Northern Iowa 88-74.
Clark, Czinano help No. 12 Iowa women hold off N. Iowa 88-74
Cyclones Beat Western Michigan, 73-57
Grill scores 14, Iowa State stops Western Michigan 73-58
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, December 18th, 2022
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Sunday, December 18th, 2022