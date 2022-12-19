Iowa Raptors captain Jacob Johnson leads on the field and in the classroom

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jacob Johnson gets to do what he loves.

“It’s really cool to see kids get excited about science,” Johnson said. “Those ah-ha moments that they get, I really enjoy those.”

He’s a teacher at Washington High School and somewhat of a teacher on the indoor soccer field. He’s a captain of the Iowa Raptors.

“It’s a really good group,” Johnson said on the team. “I’m just fortunate that I get a chance to play with these guys more than anything else.”

He was a standout as a Warrior and at Coe College.

He coached the Washington girls team for several years before taking a year off die to an illness in the family.

“My basement became my classroom which was maddening.”

He’s finally back in the classroom and this spring he’ll be back on the sidelines coaching the Xavier girls team.

He said in the classroom it’s all about the “small things.”

“Kids turning around their attitude or kids realizing that they have the potential to do something,” Johnson said. “And the confidence to really push themselves to go forward.”

From biology to the beautiful game Johnson celebrates all the goals.

