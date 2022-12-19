Show You Care
Iowa City armed robbery suspect arrested in Illinois

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A suspect in an Iowa City armed-robbery case was arrested in Illinois last week.

Police said the suspect, Dewayne K. Corely-Jones, 20, faces charges of first degree robbery, first degree theft and going armed with intent once he is returned to Iowa.

Iowa City police said the robbery happened in the area of West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court on Dec. 12.

The victim was reportedly robbed at knife-point and her vehicle was stolen.

Corely-Jones is currently in the custody of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office.

