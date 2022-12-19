Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Experts suggest even with the drop in used car prices, now is a good time to sell

Edmunds reports that used car prices have fallen for four straight months
Experts suggest even with the drop in used car prices, now is a good time to sell
Experts suggest even with the drop in used car prices, now is a good time to sell(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The average price of a used vehicle has fallen for four straight months, according to automotive research firm Edmunds, but experts said now is still a good time to sell.

If you are looking to sell your vehicle financial coach Cherry Dale had several tips:

·       Be realistic about your car. Blue book values are based on condition, so make sure your price matches the true condition of your car.

·       If you need to sell quickly start at a lower price, but if you’ve got the time, aim high.

·       Consider selling to a dealership: they usually pay less but take care of all the paperwork.

·       If you sell privately, make sure you pick a safe location to meet and preferable have someone with you.

·       Ask to be paid with a cashier’s check from a financial institution or credit union

If you have questions about transferring titles, etc. check with your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large storm system is on the way this week.
Significant storm system expected mid to late week
David Zahn.
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
Winter storm watch conditions
Significant winter storm to bring blowing snow and dangerous cold
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say

Latest News

Metz was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment and must serve a five-year term of supervised...
Sex offender sentenced to prison for failing to register for over a year after moving Iowa
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Jury selection begins in major 1/6 Proud Boys sedition trial
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
FILE – Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried appeared in court in the Bahamas on Monday.
FTX founder agrees to extradition to US, attorney says