Cedar County home damaged in Sunday night fire

LOWDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons after a house fire in Cedar County Sunday night.

In a press release, officials said 14 different agencies responded to the fire in Lowden just after 10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at 404 Washington Avenue, flames were visible, but everyone had made it out safely. Firefighters did not say how many people were in the home at the time of the fire. They also did not report the extent of the damage to the home.

The State Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

