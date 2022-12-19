Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Cedar County home damaged in Sunday night fire

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWDEN, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders took one person to the hospital for precautionary reasons after a house fire in Cedar County Sunday night.

In a press release, officials said 14 different agencies responded to the fire in Lowden just after 10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at 404 Washington Avenue, flames were visible, but everyone had made it out safely. Firefighters did not say how many people were in the home at the time of the fire. They also did not report the extent of the damage to the home.

The State Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large storm system is on the way this week.
Significant storm system expected mid to late week
David Zahn.
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
Light pillars appear in the sky above downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Light pillars dazzle viewers in eastern Iowa over the weekend
Authorities say the body of a child was found under a hallway floor at a home in Arkansas.
State police: 2 adults charged after child’s body found under hallway floor of a home
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say

Latest News

Face Mask
Mercy Medical Center returns to universal masking amid increasing respiratory illnesses
Two people are dead and a third person was injured in a shooting in Des Moines Monday morning.
Two dead, one injured in Des Moines shooting
Informatics in Cedar Rapids is an award-winning digital marketing agency.
Social media enthusiasts, Informatics wants to hire you
Monticello Community School District logo
Monticello Middle School cancels classes Monday due to freon leak