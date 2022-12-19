Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Army Reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas

One week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers are preparing to leave their families behind and join Operation Spartan Shield.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers prepared to leave their families behind and join Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East.

Their flight was delayed and then delayed again to Monday at noon.

TV9 caught up with both reservists and their family members Sunday to hear how they were feeling ahead of being separated for the holidays. Before the delay was announced, family members, the organization Salute to the Fallen, and other agencies were watching for the soldiers’ procession from the Cedar Rapids Armory to the airport.

Barb and Scott Mysack were parked near the airport, and thinking of one soldier in particular.

“Our son, Brandon. And we’re here to support him leaving because it’s the holidays. It’s Christmas time. And we’re going to miss him,” Scott Mysack said.

While his parents waited in a nearby parking lot, Brandon Mysack was in the armory, thinking of them, too.

“A whole bunch of feelings: anxiousness, a little bit of sadness being away from family. We have a newer puppy, so have to spend a long time away from him. Hopefully, he remembers me. Yeah, a whole bunch of feelings. And I’m sure they’ll hit me a little bit more once we’re on the plane to Texas,” Brandon said.

The departure of the 411th Engineer Construction Company marks Brandon’s first deployment.

The delay until Monday draws out the goodbye for the Mysack family, but Brandon’s parents are calm and composed knowing that, when their son finally does depart, it’ll be what’s right for him.

“It’s tough, but it’s something that he’s always wanted to do. And he feels a calling for it, I guess,” Barb Mysack said.

“He’s a good strong man. And he’s going to come home safe,” Scott said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Zahn.
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
Closed sign
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
Marengo
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated

Latest News

Harmony School of Music.
Show You Care Spotlight: Harmony School of Music
Iowa Raptors captain Jacob Johnson leads on the field and in the classroom
Iowa Raptors captain Jacob Johnson leads on the field and in the classroom
Clark, Czinano help No. 12 Iowa women hold off N. Iowa 88-74
Clark, Czinano help No. 12 Iowa women hold off N. Iowa 88-74
Free holiday meals
Labor groups hold Christmas celebration in Dubuque