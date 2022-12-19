Army Reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers prepared to leave their families behind and join Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East.

Their flight was delayed and then delayed again to Monday at noon.

TV9 caught up with both reservists and their family members Sunday to hear how they were feeling ahead of being separated for the holidays. Before the delay was announced, family members, the organization Salute to the Fallen, and other agencies were watching for the soldiers’ procession from the Cedar Rapids Armory to the airport.

Barb and Scott Mysack were parked near the airport, and thinking of one soldier in particular.

“Our son, Brandon. And we’re here to support him leaving because it’s the holidays. It’s Christmas time. And we’re going to miss him,” Scott Mysack said.

While his parents waited in a nearby parking lot, Brandon Mysack was in the armory, thinking of them, too.

“A whole bunch of feelings: anxiousness, a little bit of sadness being away from family. We have a newer puppy, so have to spend a long time away from him. Hopefully, he remembers me. Yeah, a whole bunch of feelings. And I’m sure they’ll hit me a little bit more once we’re on the plane to Texas,” Brandon said.

The departure of the 411th Engineer Construction Company marks Brandon’s first deployment.

The delay until Monday draws out the goodbye for the Mysack family, but Brandon’s parents are calm and composed knowing that, when their son finally does depart, it’ll be what’s right for him.

“It’s tough, but it’s something that he’s always wanted to do. And he feels a calling for it, I guess,” Barb Mysack said.

“He’s a good strong man. And he’s going to come home safe,” Scott said.

