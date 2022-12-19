Show You Care
Arctic blast to bring coldest Christmas in 40 years to the Midwest

Wednesday night through Friday night, a major winter storm is likely, resulting in blizzard conditions alongside bitter cold.
By CNN
Published: Dec. 19, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) - Are you wishing for a white Christmas? It’s going to be a chilly week for most of the U.S.

Weather forecasters say more than 80 percent of the nation will experience temperatures below freezing. That includes places as far south as Austin, Texas and Orlando, Florida.

An arctic blast is expected to deliver the coldest Christmas in nearly 40 years to the Midwest.

Beginning Tuesday, the winter storm will bring heavy snow and strong winds across the Rockies.

It will grow stronger as it approaches the Midwest Thursday, and it will last through Christmas weekend.

The National Weather Service warns of the potential for a blizzard in Chicago.

Snow is predicted as far south as the lower Mississippi Valley and even Jackson, Mississippi might get some flurries.

The weather will likely affect holiday travel.

So the Weather Service is urging people to make alternative plans for travel.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

