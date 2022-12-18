Winter Wonderland Holiday Celebration helps fill kids in foster care system with holiday spirit.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter wonderland in Cedar Rapids on Saturday helped bring the holiday spirit to children who are in foster care.

Non-profit Families Helping Families of Iowa held its annual holiday celebration at Hawkeye Downs. Kids could visit with Santa, make arts and crafts, and pick out toys to take with them.

Organizers said that these gifts can go a long way.

Melissa Carlson the Executive Director of Families Helping Families of Iowa

“We want to make sure that everybody has a gift for Christmas, and, like I said, especially those kids that have been through a lot, you know, we want them to have a happy holiday and have something,” Melissa Carlson, executive director of Families Helping Families of Iowa, said. “If they don’t have a lot especially we want them to have something that makes them happy at Christmas time.”

The event was free to kids in foster care, those adopted from foster care, and other children living in a foster household.

