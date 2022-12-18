Show You Care
Williamsburg Fire Department battles outbuilding fire in cold temperatures

Firefighters work to extinguish flames in an outbuilding east of Williamsburg on Sunday, Dec....
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters worked against cold temperatures to put out an early morning fire in rural Iowa County on Sunday.

At around 3:02 a.m, the Williamsburg Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 2400 block of Y Avenue, located generally east of Williamsburg. Firefighters arrived and located the fire in an outbuilding on the property which was unoccupied.

Nobody was hurt in the incident. Officials believe that the fire was accidental.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa County EMS, Williamsburg First Responders, and Iowa County Dispatch assisted in the emergency response.

