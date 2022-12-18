Show You Care
Two passengers taken to the hospital following Cedar Falls crash
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Sunday morning, Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a rollover accident. This was on Highway 218 and Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls.

Two passengers were ejected. The driver somehow lost control of the vehicle before it rolled. Both passengers are in stable condition and were transported to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

