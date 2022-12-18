Sunshine to end the weekend ahead of active week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An active weather pattern is ahead, with chances for snow and a near-certainty of bitter cold to come.

Sunday looks like the nicest day out of our 9-day forecast with some sunshine expected. Temperatures start in the single digits or low teens, getting into the low to mid 20s.

Clouds return Sunday night and lead into a chance for light snow, with minor accumulations, on Monday. Highs will actually likely reach their warmest of the week in the mid to upper 20s this day, as the storm system pulls in some warmer air with it.

Tuesday is another break before a potentially larger storm system with accumulating snow chances moves in for mid to late week. This system still has a lot of variables that could change between now and then, but current indications are we will be on the cold and snowy side of this system. Strong winds are also pretty likely as this storm develops, which could be an additional complication to the situation if snow falls. Stay with us for additional updates as we get closer.

Behind it, the coldest air of the season so far arrives. Temperatures will barely climb above zero for multiple days, with several days of wind chills below zero during both day and night.

