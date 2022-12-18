Show You Care
Rebraca, Sandfort lead Iowa over SE Missouri State 106-75

Filip Rebraca totaled a career-high 30 points, Payton Sandfort scored a career-best 24 and Iowa...
Filip Rebraca totaled a career-high 30 points, Payton Sandfort scored a career-best 24 and Iowa rolled to a 106-75 victory over Southeast Missouri State.(Iowa Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Filip Rebraca totaled a career-high 30 points, Payton Sandfort scored a career-best 24 and Iowa rolled to a 106-75 victory over Southeast Missouri State.

It was Fran McCaffery’s 250th win as coach of the Hawkeyes (8-3). McCaffery notched the 500th win of his career earlier this season.

Rebraca knocked down 12 of 13 shots from the floor and added nine rebounds and six assists for Iowa. Sandfort came off the bench to sink 9 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers. Patrick McCaffery pitched in with 20 points and eight rebounds. Rebraca had 19 points and Sandfort scored 17 as the Hawkeyes built a 58-41 lead at halftime.

Chris Harris led the Redhawks (5-7) with 19 points off the bench.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

