Merriweather declares for NFL Draft, will not play in Music City Bowl
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather has decided to not play Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky as he prepares for the NFL Draft.
That means the Hawkeyes will be without one of their captains in the Music City Bowl set for December 31.
The All-American defensive back who spent five seasons in the black and gold, started in all 12 games for the Hawkeyes this season. He recorded 47 total tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Merriweather does plan to play in the Senior Bowl in February.
