Merriweather declares for NFL Draft, will not play in Music City Bowl

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather has decided to not play Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky as he prepares for the NFL Draft.

That means the Hawkeyes will be without one of their captains in the Music City Bowl set for December 31.

Proverbs 3:5-6 - “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.” pic.twitter.com/lEF6cWvTuT — Kaevon Merriweather (@Kaevon02) December 17, 2022

The All-American defensive back who spent five seasons in the black and gold, started in all 12 games for the Hawkeyes this season. He recorded 47 total tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Merriweather does plan to play in the Senior Bowl in February.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.