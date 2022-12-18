Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Merriweather declares for NFL Draft, will not play in Music City Bowl

Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather has decided to not play Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky as he...
Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather has decided to not play Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky as he prepares for the NFL Draft.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa safety Kaevon Merriweather has decided to not play Iowa’s bowl game against Kentucky as he prepares for the NFL Draft.

That means the Hawkeyes will be without one of their captains in the Music City Bowl set for December 31.

The All-American defensive back who spent five seasons in the black and gold, started in all 12 games for the Hawkeyes this season. He recorded 47 total tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

Merriweather does plan to play in the Senior Bowl in February.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
Closed sign
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
Linn-Mar Community School District Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said he plans to retire at...
Linn-Mar school district superintendent to retire
Marengo
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

Latest News

Patrick McCaffery, right, holds his right arm in the air after shooting the game-tying shot...
Wahl sparks Wisconsin to 78-75 victory over Iowa in overtime
With win over Minnesota, Lisa Bluder becomes the Big Ten's all-time wins leader
With a win over Minnesota, Lisa Bluder becomes the Big Ten’s all-time wins leader
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
Clark, Czinano lead No. 16 Iowa women over Minnesota
Filip Rebraca had 22 points to lead the Hawkeyes against Iowa State
Fast start helps Iowa beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 for McCaffery’s 500th career win