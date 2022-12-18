Iowa City students test-drive virtual learning tools

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, five Iowa City West High School gathered to do what looked a lot like schoolwork. However, with 3D glasses and virtual reality headsets involved, it wasn’t work one would see in a typical classroom.

The students were in Iowa EdTech Collaborative’s “Classroom of the Future” to test out learning products and deliver feedback to the company that designed them.

This Saturday, the students were focused on 3D and virtual programs in science, anatomy, and carpentry.

“Our biggest goal is to see what we can make better about it,” said Ava Graf, a senior at Iowa City West and the student who organized Saturday’s event, “Take It Or Break It!”

Tom Nicknish, President of VivEd Learning, said the process of having students try out the software was “very helpful.”

“It enables us to just get feedback from the end users, which is not something that we get access to. Because of our business model we’re mainly working with businesses in general, and so we’re sort of separated from the customer,” Nicknish said.

The students help the company by sharing qualitative data about the products, but the students also benefit by helping to design and shape the tools that may one day be in their school. Graf added another benefit was the experience of putting on the event itself.

“I’m hoping to go into business. So I’m thinking like the entrepreneurial side, but also marketing,” Graf said. “Everything on the business side of it has really set me up for, I think, a good success in the future.”

The Iowa EdTech Collaborative is an economic group working on building business in Iowa and looking to education as a market. It is associated with the Iowa City Area Development Group.

“We’re in the business of helping identify what’s the best of the best in the newest innovation, and then getting that to the students and to the teachers who are so desperate for engaging, effective learning technologies,” Mark Butland, director of Iowa EdTech, said.

The students were there to critique, but their observations came from a place of enthusiasm.

“It’s very engaging, and super cool way to learn,” Graf said.

