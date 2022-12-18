Grill scores 14, Iowa State stops Western Michigan 73-58

Show You Care
Cyclones Beat Western Michigan, 73-57(Iowa State Athletics/Luke Lu)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Caleb Grill scored 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting with three 3-pointers and Iowa State cruised to a 73-57 win over Western Michigan on Sunday.

Jarren Holmes added 10 points for the Cyclones (9-2) and three reserves hit double figures as all 11 players scored. Tre King and Gabe Kalscheur both had all points and Robert Jones 10.

Lamar Norman Jr. hit 6 3-pointers and scored 24 points for the Broncos (3-8). Tray Maddox Jr added 13 points and JaVaughn Hannah had 10.

Grill opened the scoring with a three-point play and after a 3-pointer by Norman, Grill drilled 3 to start a 14-0 run and the lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way. An 8-0 run made it 27-8 with 7:37 to go in the first half.

Iowa State shot 61.5% in the first half despite going 2 of 8 from 3-point range. Western Michigan started 1 of 8 and shot 31%. The Broncos went 6 of 14 outside the arc and 2 of 12 inside. Norman was 4 of 6 from distance.

Western Michigan warmed up in the second half, to 46% but Iowa State went 5 of 10 behind the arc and shot 65%. The lead got as large as 21 and as close as 13.

The difference was inside, where Iowa State scored 44 points and the Broncos just eight. Western Michigan was 13 of 54 (38%) on 3-pointers, 7 of 18 (39%) from close range.

The Cyclones are home against Omaha on Wednesday before Baylor visits Dec. 31 to start Big 12 play.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

