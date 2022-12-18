Show You Care
Dubuque man stabbed and shot another man with a BB gun over boots
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -Dubuque police say a man stabbed another man and shot him with a BB gun in an argument over a pair of boots. That’s according to the Telegraph Herald. This happened Friday night at the 2900 block on Central Avenue.

31 year old Blake Drapeau was arrested on charges of willful injury, and assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

