Apple Creek Canine Resort expands to meet demand after pandemic pet

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the American Kennel Club almost 50 percent of new dog owners last year said their decision to get a dog was influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All those new pets are leading to more demand for services at local pet care businesses. One of those is Apple Creek Canine Resort, which held an open house for its new facility in Marion today. They offer boarding, daycare, and spa services for dogs.

The owner said they had to pause accepting new clients this year because of the increase in demand.

“We just saw a lot of change of need of services. While we were more predominantly overnight care previously, we found the need for daily daycare offerings to provide to our client,” Nikee Woods, owner, said. “So that’s why it led us to grow our daycare facility and separate our overnight care over here.”

They also took donations today to give to the Cedar Valley Humane Society.

