‘Together We Are’ campaign helps spread mental health awareness for West Delaware students

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Manchester, Iowa (KCRG) -Students and staff at West Delaware Community School District are making sure the mental health of other students is not ignored.

On Friday, they kicked off the “Together We Are” campaign to help address and improve students’ mental health. All three district schools had kids participate in activities promoting positive mental health.

This included activities like yoga, shooting hoops, or learning about groups like the boy scouts or student council.

Organizers say these chances for students can do a lot of good.

”It helps these students by just making them feel like it’s OK to share whatever it is that they have and build connections and have opportunities,” said Alicia Soppe, a Counselor at West Delaware Middle School.

Students and staff in the district got shirts supporting the campaign. Organizers say they plan to encourage students and staff to wear those shirts on the first Thursday of every month to help raise awareness and support.

They also say they plan to potentially bring in guest speakers in the future.

Community partners can get involved by emailing here and shirts will soon be able to purchase a shirt of their own to be a part of the movement by visiting this link.

