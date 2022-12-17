Together We Achieve looking for volunteers to help pack, distribute food

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids organization is looking for volunteers to help get food to people in need.

Together We Achieve, is an organization that wants to pack boxes of food to give to those in need this Holiday season.

The organization is looking for people to help pack food boxes on Saturday, December 17th, 2022 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Then, on Sunday, December 18th from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm and on December 21st, from 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm, Together We Achieve is looking for people to help with food box distribution. They’re looking for people that can help with loading boxes in vehicles, help manage traffic control, and help with cleanup.

For more information, and to sign up and help out, click the link here.

