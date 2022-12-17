Solon girls hold Wolves to 38 points, Early start helps Marion boys beat the Spartans

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Solon girls basketball team beat Marion 58-38, while the Marion boys who led by 25 points at the break, held on to beat the Spartans 70-52 in a Friday night doubleheader.

The Spartan girls improve to 5-1 with the victory, while the Wolves fall to 4-4.

On the boys side, the Wolves improve to 4-2 on the season. This marked the Spartans second loss on the season as they sit 3-2 overall.

