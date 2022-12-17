Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Solon girls hold Wolves to 38 points, Early start helps Marion boys beat the Spartans

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Solon girls basketball team beat Marion 58-38, while the Marion boys who led by 25 points at the break, held on to beat the Spartans 70-52 in a Friday night doubleheader.

The Spartan girls improve to 5-1 with the victory, while the Wolves fall to 4-4.

On the boys side, the Wolves improve to 4-2 on the season. This marked the Spartans second loss on the season as they sit 3-2 overall.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
Larry Smith
Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator arrested for theft
Dubuque Hempstead High School
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
ATF investigators said Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt, 46, exploited his position as the...
Iowa police chief allegedly used position to get machine guns for personal profit
A vehicle for the Linn County Sheriff's Department.
Two vehicle accident results in injury in Linn County

Latest News

Linn-Mar girls pull the upset, IC West boys defend home court in doubleheader
Linn-Mar girls pull the upset, IC West boys defend home court in doubleheader
Kennedy sweeps CR rival Prairie in hoops doubleheader
Kennedy sweeps CR rival Prairie in hoops doubleheader
Goose Hunting The Great Outdoors
The Great Outdoors: Migration makes for a good day of goose hunting
Goose Hunting The Great Outdoors
The Great Outdoors: Migration makes for a good day of goose hunting