Solon girls hold Wolves to 38 points, Early start helps Marion boys beat the Spartans
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Solon girls basketball team beat Marion 58-38, while the Marion boys who led by 25 points at the break, held on to beat the Spartans 70-52 in a Friday night doubleheader.
The Spartan girls improve to 5-1 with the victory, while the Wolves fall to 4-4.
On the boys side, the Wolves improve to 4-2 on the season. This marked the Spartans second loss on the season as they sit 3-2 overall.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.