No one injured after a Cedar Falls Apartment Fire

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Saturday morning Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a fire at an apartment. This happened at 1:26 a.m. at 1813 West 8th street in Cedar Falls.

The person who lived in the apartment was outside when responders got there. Officers put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. Fire crews said it started on the stove. No one was hurt, and no other apartment units were impacted.

