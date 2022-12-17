No one injured after a Cedar Falls Apartment Fire

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early Saturday morning Cedar Falls Police, Fire, and Mercy One Paramedics responded to a fire at an apartment. This happened at 1:26 a.m. at 1813 West 8th street in Cedar Falls.

The person who lived in the apartment was outside when responders got there. Officers put out the fire with a fire extinguisher. Fire crews said it started on the stove. No one was hurt, and no other apartment units were impacted.

