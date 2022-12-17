Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Missing American student reunited with his mom, French source reports

Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, has gone missing while studying abroad in France.
Kenny Deland Jr., an American college student, has gone missing while studying abroad in France.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 17, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An American college student reported missing more than two weeks ago in France has been reunited with his mother.

A French diplomatic source reported Kenny Deland Jr. is now with his mother in the city of Lyon.

The two are expected to return to the United States soon.

On Friday, Deland had told relatives he was safe in Spain.

The family has not revealed what he told them about his whereabouts for the past two weeks.

Deland’s parents previously said they had not heard from their son since Nov. 27.

An investigation was opened two days later after fellow students at the University of Grenoble Alpes reported him missing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
Linn-Mar Community School District Superintendent Shannon Bisgard said he plans to retire at...
Linn-Mar school district superintendent to retire
Closed sign
Iowa Restaurant Association addresses concerning trend of local restaurant closures
Marengo
Iowa DNR emergency order stops C6-Zero from operating, claims water sources contaminated
FILE - Authorities said the child was playing at his home, about 800 meters from a lake from...
2-year-old survives being swallowed, spit out by hippo, police say

Latest News

Brothers Hunter Simmons (left) and Couper Simmons (right) harvested a record 35-pound raccoon...
Brothers catch largest raccoon in state history, officials say
Great kitchen Christmas gift ideas are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Great kitchen Christmas gift ideas are in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Former student moves, will restore historic schoolhouse
Former student moves, will restore historic schoolhouse
Croatia's Ivan Perisic, left, and /mo19, fight for the ball during the World Cup third-place...
Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place at World Cup