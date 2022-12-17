Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa

Medical officials emphasize he importance of firearm storage safety around the holidays

By Libbie Randall
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s the time of the season where many people open their homes family members and friends. That means new people, including children, are at risk of finding unsecured firearms.

That’s why Dr. Charles Jennissen always takes this time of year to remind gun owners of the risks that come with having children in their home.

The reminder this year, comes as we see the latest statistic from the CDC:

“We know that firearms in the home have triple the risk of having a suicide happen compared to other homes,” said Dr. Jennissen. “One of the most important responsibilities as a firearm owner is to make sure that your firearms are protected from access from unauthorized individuals.”

He says the safest move is to have all firearms out of a home any time a gun owner is hosting.

“It can be a time of increasing isolation, greater conflict, a lot of times among family members,” said Dr. Jennissen.

If that’s not an option, he says to lock everything in a safe.

“Locked, unloaded, ammunition stored separate from the firearms, so that they can protect the loved ones that are coming to visit them.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Hempstead High School
Four adults charged following incident at Dubuque High School
Larry Smith
Keokuk County Emergency Management Coordinator arrested for theft
Passengers check in at ticket counters for airlines at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination
ATF investigators said Adair Chief of Police Bradley Wendt, 46, exploited his position as the...
Iowa police chief allegedly used position to get machine guns for personal profit
A man has died after a head-on crash on Highway 13 and Mount Vernon Road on Wednesday morning.
One dead in head-on crash in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Solon girls hold Wolves to 38 points, Early start helps Marion boys beat the Spartans
Solon girls hold Wolves to 38 points, Early start helps Marion boys beat the Spartans
Kennedy sweeps CR rival Prairie in hoops doubleheader
Kennedy sweeps CR rival Prairie in hoops doubleheader
Linn-Mar girls pull the upset, IC West boys defend home court in doubleheader
Linn-Mar girls pull the upset, IC West boys defend home court in doubleheader
Together we are campaign kicks off
‘Together We Are’ campaign helps spread mental health awareness for West Delaware students