Medical officials emphasize he importance of firearm storage safety around the holidays

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s the time of the season where many people open their homes family members and friends. That means new people, including children, are at risk of finding unsecured firearms.

That’s why Dr. Charles Jennissen always takes this time of year to remind gun owners of the risks that come with having children in their home.

The reminder this year, comes as we see the latest statistic from the CDC:

“We know that firearms in the home have triple the risk of having a suicide happen compared to other homes,” said Dr. Jennissen. “One of the most important responsibilities as a firearm owner is to make sure that your firearms are protected from access from unauthorized individuals.”

He says the safest move is to have all firearms out of a home any time a gun owner is hosting.

“It can be a time of increasing isolation, greater conflict, a lot of times among family members,” said Dr. Jennissen.

If that’s not an option, he says to lock everything in a safe.

“Locked, unloaded, ammunition stored separate from the firearms, so that they can protect the loved ones that are coming to visit them.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.