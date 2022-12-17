Show You Care
The Marching Blue Devils are set to perform in London

Marching Blue Devils
Marching Blue Devils(KWQC)
By Evan Denton
Published: Dec. 16, 2022 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Marching Blue Devils are taking their talents overseas to perform in the London New years Day Parade 2023.

“The program has been getting consistently better. The kids demand a lot of themselves, and they work incredibly hard. The marching band is always high caliber, and high achieving,” said Alexander Wilga, Davenport Central High School’s director of bands.

In total, 109 students will get to experience a trip of a lifetime.

“Just getting to know that we’re all gonna get to travel as a group with our friends and to a different country to perform and be a part of this big experience is just exciting,” said Alexis Bruce, a senior at Davenport Central High School

Wilga said this is the first time Davenport Central is traveling internationally.

“[For] the vast majority of students and parents and staff traveling, this is going to be their first time in London. For a lot of them it is their first time flying,” Wilga said.

The parade goes past some of London’s most iconic spots, including Piccadilly Circus and the heart of Westminster, before ending up across from Big Ben.

Figuring out how to get all of the musical equipment overseas, though, was a lengthy process.

“It’s been about 12 months of logistical planning,” Wilga said. “For just the people to move, is right around $650,000. Most of our students I would say fundraised at least half if not over, the amount that it costs per person.”

The London New Years Day Parade attracts an estimated 500,000 people to the parade route.

The Marching Blue Devils will depart for London on Dec. 27 and return to the Quad Cities on Jan.3.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

