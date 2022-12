IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The West High girls were undefeated until Linn-Mar came down I-380.

The Lions held the Women of troy to just 39 points, and took home the win 49-39.

On the boys side, Jack McCaffery led the Trojans in a strong second half. West took down Linn-Mar 62-43.

